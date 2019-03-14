Ayoze Perez Reveals Desire to Return to Spain One Day & Discusses Tottenham Links

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has spoken of his wish to play in La Liga someday.

Perez joined Newcastle in 2014 from second division side Tenerife for a fee of around £1.8m, accumulating 42 goals and 17 assists in all competitions for the Magpies since. The 25-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2021, and his latest comments will intensify rumours linking him with a move elsewhere.



Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Speaking to Marca, Perez explained: ''I am very grateful to Newcastle , but it is obvious that someday I would like to come back and play in La Liga.''





Asked about links to the likes of Tottenham and Everton, he replied: "To this day, I do not know. I hope something very good. I believe that I have done well in these five years so that a good opportunity presents itself."

Perez has been a key player for Newcastle this season, scoring seven and assisting four while being a regular starter for Benitez. Calls have grown for the forward to receive a call up for the Spanish national team, primarily from former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia, who believes that Perez has earned his opportunity.

Addressing Luis' comments, Perez stated: ''I appreciate the words of Luis Garcia. We know how big it is and it means a lot to me [receiving a call up for Spain]. He sees me play and he knows that I have not always been able to develop my football, how much I sacrifice myself and that, in the five years that I have been here, I have always tried to give the maximum.''



MONEY SHARMA/GettyImages

Continuing to speak on his possible inclusion in the upcoming Spain squad selection for games against Norway and Malta, Perez insisted: ''I work to be there some day. Obviously, I know it's complimented because there are many players but I try to make merits so they can see what I can be.''

Asked if he felt ready to play for Spain, he persisted: ''Of course. I am ready and with a tremendous hope of being able to see myself in a squad of Spain. It would be incredible for me. I, in any case, keep fighting. I hope it happens.''