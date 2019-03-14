Ayoze Perez Reveals Desire to Return to Spain One Day & Discusses Tottenham Links

March 14, 2019

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez has spoken of his wish to play in La Liga someday. 

Perez joined Newcastle in 2014 from second division side Tenerife for a fee of around £1.8m, accumulating 42 goals and 17 assists in all competitions for the Magpies since. The 25-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2021, and his latest comments will intensify rumours linking him with a move elsewhere. 

Speaking to Marca, Perez explained: ''I am very grateful to Newcastle, but it is obvious that someday I would like to come back and play in La Liga.'' 


Asked about links to the likes of Tottenham and Everton, he replied: "To this day, I do not know. I hope something very good. I believe that I have done well in these five years so that a good opportunity presents itself."

Perez has been a key player for Newcastle this season, scoring seven and assisting four while being a regular starter for Benitez. Calls have grown for the forward to receive a call up for the Spanish national team, primarily from former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia, who believes that Perez has earned his opportunity. 

Addressing Luis' comments, Perez stated: ''I appreciate the words of Luis Garcia. We know how big it is and it means a lot to me [receiving a call up for Spain]. He sees me play and he knows that I have not always been able to develop my football, how much I sacrifice myself and that, in the five years that I have been here, I have always tried to give the maximum.''

Continuing to speak on his possible inclusion in the upcoming Spain squad selection for games against Norway and Malta, Perez insisted: ''I work to be there some day. Obviously, I know it's complimented because there are many players but I try to make merits so they can see what I can be.''

Asked if he felt ready to play for Spain, he persisted: ''Of course. I am ready and with a tremendous hope of being able to see myself in a squad of Spain. It would be incredible for me. I, in any case, keep fighting. I hope it happens.''

