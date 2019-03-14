Bournemouth vs Newcastle Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bournemouth will be looking for their first Premier League home win since January as they welcome Newcastle United to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries currently sit one place above the Magpies in 12th, with their confidence given a boost after a 2-0 away victory against Huddersfield Town. However it won't be as easy this time around as they face a Newcastle side buoyed by a dramatic 3-2 home win over Everton.

After ending their five-game winless streak, Eddie Howe's team will be keen to put the negative run firmly behind them and a win this weekend would secure that golden 40-point marker for safety.

As for Rafa Benitez's side, they will take great confidence following their comeback victory against the Toffees and a win would leapfrog them above Bournemouth due to their superior goal difference.

This weekend's clash is a crucial fixture for both sides as they look to secure Premier League safety, check out 90min's preview below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 16 March What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Vitality Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Howe will be delighted that star striker Callum Wilson is firing on all cylinders again, after his goal against the Terriers following a six week injury lay off.

However, he has a fresh injury concern in defence after right-back Adam Smith was forced off just before half-time after aggravating a recurring hamstring problem against Huddersfield.

He joins Steve Cook, Lewis Cook and Simon Francis on the injury list but Welshman David Brooks is expected to start again despite being replaced by Dominic Solanke in the second half following a recent ankle injury.

Benitez has a real headache in defence with Fabian Schar suspended after his tenth yellow card of the season, and captain Jamaal Lascelles being brought off at half-time against Everton with a knee injury.

Newcastle have been favouring three central defenders in a 5-3-2 setup of late and might have to re-think their linup if Lascelles is ruled out as well.

Sean Longstaff is their only long-term absentee and they'll be hoping no more are lost to injury during the business end of the season.

Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Boruc; Clyne, Mepham, Ake, Daniels; Brooks, Lerma, Surman, Fraser; Wilson, King. Newcastle Dubravka; Yedlin, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett, Ritchie; Hayden, Ki, Almiron; Perez, Rondon.

Head to Head Record



Premier League history tells us that this fixture is tough to call, as in their five meetings there have been two wins for either team and one draw.

Bournemouth did the double over Newcastle last season but the Magpies hold the most recent bragging rights following a 2-1 home win in November thanks to a brace from Salomon Rondon, with Jefferson Lerma replying for the Cherries.

Despite being one of the longest road trips in the league, this fixture has ironically favoured the travelling side as the Toon Army are unbeaten at the Vitality Stadium and the Cherries' two wins have only come at St James' Park.

Recent Form

Bournemouth comfortably dispatched bottom side Huddersfield in their last outing but their form has been very shaky of late and they were in danger of being sucked into a relegation scrap.

"We really felt for the supporters in that time without an away win so we're really pleased for them."



"We really felt for the supporters in that time without an away win so we're really pleased for them."

Well said boss 👏

They haven't won back-to-back league games since they beat West Ham United and Chelsea in January and will breathe a sigh of relief if they reach 40 points on Saturday.

After Wilson's long injury setback, the Cherries will be delighted that he's back amongst the goals as he brings extra potency to a pacy front three including Ryan Fraser and Joshua King.

Benitez's men have turned St James' Park into a fortress in 2019 but haven't travelled well this season, with only two away wins against Burnley and Huddersfield.

However, they've been on a good run of form recently, securing 10 points in their last five games. Their last outing against the Toffees will give them huge confidence as it was their first victory coming from 2-0 behind since 2003, with goals from Rondon and Ayoze Perez inspiring the comeback.

Here are the last five fixtures for both sides:

Bournemouth Newcastle Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth (9/3) Newcastle 3-2 Everton (9/3) Bournemouth 0-1 Man City (2/3) West Ham 2-0 Newcastle (2/3) Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth (27/2) Newcastle 2-0 Burnley (26/2) Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves (23/2) Newcastle 2-0 Huddersfield (23/2) Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth (9/2) Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (11/2)

Prediction



With things heating up in the relegation stakes, both teams will be eager to secure three points to take important strides towards securing Premier League safety for next season. Newcastle have more reasons to check over their shoulder with only a six point gap between them and Cardiff City, but can go above Bournemouth with an away win.

Howe will look to deploy the same front three that caused the Terriers problems in their recent win to exploit a weakened Newcastle defence.

However, Benitez's defensive organisation is notoriously hard to break down and given their impressive record in Bournemouth they will remain resolute and sneak a crucial victory.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Newcastle