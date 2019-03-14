Christopher Nkunku Still on Arsenal's Radar as Unai Emery Sends Scouts to PSG

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain youngster Christopher Nkunku is still on Arsenal's radar, despite failing in their attempts to land the 21-year-old midfielder in January.

After a month of negotiations, the Gunners' financial restrictions left them unable to bring Nkunku to the Emirates Stadium during the January transfer market, but Unai Emery is evidently still keen on his former player.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to French outlet Mercato365, via le10sportArsenal sent scouts to watch Nkunku during PSG's Ligue 1 match against Dijon on Tuesday night.

The young Frenchman played 76 minutes in PSG's 4-0 win, with goals scored by Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Nkunku was solid enough in midfield, coming off with a pass success rate of 93%.

Thomas Tuchel continues to frustrate Nkunku, who didn't feature in a single match during PSG's Champions League campaign and has only managed three starts in the French cup competitions, which should encourage Emery in his pursuit during the next transfer window.

Despite playing less than 900 minutes of Ligue 1 football this season, the versatile midfielder has three goals and two assists to his name but his progress has been stunted by the conveyor belt of arrivals at the Parc des Princes.

The PSG academy product made his senior debut at the age of 18 in 2015, but has since made just 72 appearances for the club, and with the abundance of stars in front of him in the French capital, Nkunku is sure to be keen on a move to north London.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Reports in January claimed that Arsenal's unsuccessful loan move would have included an option to buy for €20m, but Nkunku's current deal runs out in 2020 which may see Emery land his man for a cut price in the summer.

      Modal message