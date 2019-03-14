Éder Militão Set to Leave Porto as Real Madrid Prepare to Meet Brazilian's Release Clause

Manchester United are set to miss out on signing Porto defender Éder Militão, as Real Madrid look ready to meet his £45m release clause ahead of a switch to the Bernabéu this summer.

With Zinedine Zidane back in the managerial hot-seat, Los Blancos will to embark on a spending spree when the transfer window opens, with a view to greatly improving on their underwhelming 2018/19 campaign. Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both failed to change the club's fortunes, but Zidane will be confident of restoring the club to their former glory.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Zidane is eager to bolster Real's backline, and sees Militão as an ideal option. The 21-year-old is a highly versatile defender, and is capable of operating as a central defender, or as a full-back. His strength and pace make him a formidable presence on the field, and the player is clearly destined for a big future at an elite European side.





The prodigious youngster only joined Porto last summer, but his excellent form in both the Portuguese top tier and the Champions League has seen him become a highly coveted talent. The former São Paulo man has already been capped at senior level for Brazil, and is likely to be a regular fixture in Seleção for years to come.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The report suggests that Militão will become the first signing of Zidane's new era at the club, which will come as a real blow to United, who are also in desperate need of shoring up their backline. The club are rumoured to have spurned the chance to sign the youngster last summer, opting instead to sign Porto's Diego Dalot.

In other news, José Mourinho is believed to have plotted to bring a host of Premier League players to Real Madrid, if he was given the job over Zidane. The former Red Devils boss is understood to have earmarked the likes of David de Gea, Virgil van Dijk, Harry Kane, and Christian Eriksen to join him at Los Blancos.