Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk Admits Ajax Could Be 'Difficult' Opponents in UCL Quarter Finals

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has suggested that Dutch side Ajax could make for tricky potential Champions League quarter final opponents ahead of the draw on Friday.

The 27-year old has talked up the sole representatives in the competition from his homeland, stating that the Reds may want to avoid the Amsterdam club in the next round of the competition, following the Eredivisie side sealing their progression with a 5-3 aggregate victory against defending champions Real Madrid in the last 16.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Van Dijk also gave his prediction for the draw whilst speaking to Veronica TV (as reported by the Metro) after scoring in his team's 3-1 victory at Bayern Munich, which confirmed Liverpool's place in the last eight. 

Van Dijk said: "I really don’t care at all but we will probably draw an English club again. 

"Ajax? That would be a nice game. But it would be difficult because Ajax is doing fantastic in the Champions League."

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The Dutch international has become a key player in Jurgen Klopp's side since joining the Merseyside club from Southampton in December 2017, proving heavily influential as the club continue to battle for silverware domestically as well as on the continent. 


The Liverpool number four has played 37 times in all competitions this season, scoring four goals in the process, including his header which gave Liverpool a 2-1 lead in Munich - which between two Sadio Mane strikes - sealed an impressive victory at the Allianz Arena.

During last season's quarter finals, Liverpool did draw English opposition, with Jurgen Klopp's team cruising past Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate on their road to the final in Kiev.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message