West Ham vs Huddersfield Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
March 14, 2019

West Ham host Huddersfield this weekend as Manuel Pellegrini's side look to close the gap on eighth place, with Watford engaged in an FA Cup clash this weekend. Whilst no Premier League game is a foregone conclusion, the Hammers should go into this game full of confidence as their opponents sit bottom of the table and 16 points from safety. 

Whilst Huddersfield are seemingly all but relegation, they will be eager to at least avoid finishing the season at the foot of the Premier League table. 

Considering Fulham only three points away, the Terriers will be hopeful they can get a result from this game to try and close that gap, as Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Below is all you need to know ahead of West Ham's encounter with Huddersfield

How to Watch

When Is the Game? Saturday, 16th March
What Time Is Kickoff 15:00
Where Is it Being Played? London Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream N/A
Referee Jonathan Moss

Team News

According to Pellegrini there are no fresh injury concerns for West Ham - but unfortunately that doesn't mean that he has his full squad available to him as there still are plenty of players sidelined with long term injuries. Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, Winston Reid, and Andy Carroll are all unavailable for this game. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Huddersfield, who have won only three games all season, could be without as many as seven senior players with Jonathan Hogg, Adama Diakhaby, Danny Williams and Isaac Mbenza already ruled out and Demeaco Duhaney, Laurent Depoitre and Terence Kongolo all doubtful with knocks of their own. 

Predicted Lineups


West Ham United Fabiaski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Snodgrass, Lanzini, Felipe Anderson, Arnautovic.
Huddersfield Town Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Jorgensen, Durm; Stankovic; Billing, Mooy; Pritchard; Mounie, Kachunga.

Head to Head Record

Huddersfield actually have a surprisingly strong record against West Ham, winning 22 of the 42 games between the two sides. Unfortunately for the Terriers, they are yet to win any of the three games the teams have played since Huddersfield's return to the Premier League

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

West Ham have enjoyed playing Huddersfield in recent times, beating them comprehensively twice last season. Winning 2-0 at the London Stadium and 4-1 away from home. 

Recent Form

West Ham United Huddersfield Town
Cardiff City 2-0 West Ham (09/03)
 Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth (09/03)
West Ham 2-0 Newcastle (02/03) Brighton 1-0 Huddersfield (02/03)
Man City 1-0 West Ham (27/02)  Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves (26/02)
West Ham 3-1 Fulham (22/02) Newcastle 2-0 Huddersfield (23/02)
Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham (09/02) Huddersfield 1-2 Arsenal (09/02)

Prediction 

West Ham should have no problem dispatching Huddersfield this weekend. Given their disappointing performance away at Cardiff in their last game, Pellegrini will have his team suitably fired up and ready to get a result that will send the fans home happy.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The home team just have too much firepower for Huddersfield to keep them at bay for a full 90 minutes. If the first goal is scored early, it could be a very long day for the Terriers.


Prediction: West Ham 3-1 Huddersfield

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message