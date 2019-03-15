Leicester Facing Backroom Staff Upheaval as Scout Joins Eduardo Macia in King Power Exodus

Leicester are facing the prospect of further upheaval amongst their backroom staff, with scout Jakob Friis-Hansen set to leave to join Bordeaux with head of recruitment Eduardo Macia.

It had earlier been revealed that Macia had previously agreed terms with his move to the French side, with potential summer targets for Bordeaux already being drawn up.



According to French publication L'Equipe, Macia is also interested in taking a scouting team with him to the Ligue 1 side, and that it is expected from both sides that he will start his new job at the beginning of April.

Further to Macia's departure, the report adds that Leicester scout Jakob Friis-Hansen, will also leave the King Power Stadium imminently. Friis-Hansen joined Leicester following Macia's arrival at the club, having enjoyed a fruitful relationship together at previous sides Fiorentina and Real Betis.





The 52-year-old enjoyed a lengthy playing career, including spells at French sides Lille and Bordeaux before a year with Bundesliga club Hamburg.





Following his retirement, the former Denmark international took up a position as a scout for Liverpool between 2008 and 2011, before being appointed Southampton's Director of European Recruitment for a year.

Per the Leicester Mercury, despite Macia and Friis-Hansen's departure, an agreement has been reached whereby their new side will not be allowed to pursue any of the players on Leicester's summer shortlist.