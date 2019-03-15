Leicester Facing Backroom Staff Upheaval as Scout Joins Eduardo Macia in King Power Exodus

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

Leicester are facing the prospect of further upheaval amongst their backroom staff, with scout Jakob Friis-Hansen set to leave to join Bordeaux with head of recruitment Eduardo Macia.

It had earlier been revealed that Macia had previously agreed terms with his move to the French side, with potential summer targets for Bordeaux already being drawn up.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

According to French publication L'Equipe, Macia is also interested in taking a scouting team with him to the Ligue 1 side, and that it is expected from both sides that he will start his new job at the beginning of April.

Further to Macia's departure, the report adds that Leicester scout Jakob Friis-Hansen, will also leave the King Power Stadium imminently. Friis-Hansen joined Leicester following Macia's arrival at the club, having enjoyed a fruitful relationship together at previous sides Fiorentina and Real Betis.


The 52-year-old enjoyed a lengthy playing career, including spells at French sides Lille and Bordeaux before a year with Bundesliga club Hamburg.


Following his retirement, the former Denmark international took up a position as a scout for Liverpool between 2008 and 2011, before being appointed Southampton's Director of European Recruitment for a year.

Per the Leicester Mercury, despite Macia and Friis-Hansen's departure, an agreement has been reached whereby their new side will not be allowed to pursue any of the players on Leicester's summer shortlist.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message