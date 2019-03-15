Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals Reason Behind Black Panther Mask Celebration in Arsenal Comeback

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that his Black Panther goal celebration against Stade Rennais was because the mask represented both him and Gabon.

The Arsenal striker scored a brace on Thursday evening to ensure the Gunners overcame a 3-1 first leg deficit and book their passage into the Europa League quarter-finals. 

Alex Morton/GettyImages

After opening the scoring from an Aaron Ramsey cutback, Aubameyang got his second of the night when he turned home a Sead Kolasinac cross in the second half to put Arsenal 3-0 up on the night.

Having scored his second, the Gabon international grabbed a bag from behind the goal and pulled out a mask from the Marvel movie Black Panther, throwing up the 'Wakanda Forever' sign. 


When asked about the celebration, Aubameyang told BT Sport (as quoted by the Evening Standard): "I needed something, a mask to represent me and the Black Panther represents me.

"In Gabon, we call the national team the Panthers so that's why I wore it."


He added: "We were a bit nervous. We took a while to close the game and I missed two chances but it was important to win tonight. 


"The most important is that we won and everybody is happy and proud."

The 29-year-old has previously celebrated his goals by donning a mask, with his time at French side St Etienne seeing him reveal a Spider-Man themed mask, whilst at former club Borussia Dortmund, the forward produced a Batman disguise after scoring in the Bundesliga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message