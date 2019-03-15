Real Madrid Tipped to Make Opening Bid of £70m for Chelsea Superstar Eden Hazard

By 90Min
March 15, 2019

Real Madrid have been tipped to start the bidding for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard at around £70m (€81m) as the look to prise the Belgian away from Stamford Bridge this summer.


Real are wasting little time in preparing for next season after rehiring Zinedine Zidane this week and have already secured the €50m signing of Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Porto.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to The Sun, representatives from Madrid have already visited London for talks and an opening offer of £70m will be the 'start of their statement of intent' to sign Hazard.

The tabloid newspaper claims that Real are aware Chelsea will reject that figure, but this will be the mark to kick off what could turn into one of the summer's most fraught transfer sagas. A figure of £100m has often previously been thrown around on the subject of Hazard's future.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri had already claimed this week that he is 'not worried' about the prospect of Hazard joining Real as he only wants players who want to be at Stamford Bridge.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

You have to ask to Hazard (about Zidane) I think. I don't know at the moment. I didn't speak with Eden about Zidane," Sarri said on the matter.

"I am not worried because you know my opinion. I want only in my team players who want to play for Chelsea, so I can't be worried."

Hazard is known to idolise Zidane after admiring the Frenchman during his playing days. The rumours of a switch to Madrid died down a little after Zidane unexpectedly resigned last May, only to reignite in a big way when he was surprisingly reappointed.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Hazard was left on the bench on Thursday night as Chelsea thrashed Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 in Ukraine, booking their place in the Europa League quarter finals with an 8-0 aggregate win.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message