AC Milan vs Inter Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

AC Milan will host city rivals Inter in name alone on Sunday, as both sides call San Siro home. Derbies don't come much bigger than this in Serie A, and with both sides having undergone a resurgence of late it's one of their most significant clashes in recent history.

Juventus have all but wrapped up the title for another year but there's plenty of competition for the remaining Champions League places. Inter have endured a wobble in form recently and handed the momentum to their rivals AC Milan who now occupy that third place.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Just a point separates the two sides going into this clash and with second-placed Napoli currently in the worst form of anyone in the top eight, it's all to play for in the run in.

How To Watch

When is Kick Off? Sunday 17th March What Time is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where is it Played? San Siro Stadium TV Channel/ Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 / Bet 365 Referee? Marco Guida

Team News

AC Milan should be able to field a fully fit squad with long term absentee Giacomo Bonaventura the only player believe to be ruled out for this clash. Their opponents Inter haven't been so lucky with injuries this year, with four first-team players expected to be missing.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Sime Vrsaljko will be out until midway through next season whilst the troubled Mauro Icardi is also expected to be sidelined. Officially the wantaway star is listed as injured, but rumours of a rift have led to talks he will never play for Inter again.

Miranda and Radja Nainggolan also picked up knocks this month and are both expected to miss out.

Predicted Line-Ups

AC Milan Donnarumma; Laxalt, Romagnoli, Musacchio, Calabria, Paqueta, Bakayoko, Biglia, Borini, Piatek, Suso. Internazionale Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, de Vrij, Skriniar, Cedric, Vecino, Brozovic, Candreva, Politano, Perisic, Martinez.

Head to Head Record

One of the most contested rivalries in football, Milan and Inter have met each other 222 times in history. There's not much to chose between them in the 110 years they've contested this fixture, Inter just edge it with 79 wins to Milan's 76.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Incredibly just three goals separate the total scoreline, Inter's 300 to Milan's 297. It's the hosts who have the record victory though, beating their opponents 6-0 back in 2001. Inter have won this fixture by four or more goals on five separate occasions.

There's been little to choose between the sides in recent history too with Inter just edging in again. The blue side of Milan has won three of the previous 10 fixtures, with AC Milan winning two and the other five ending in stalemates.

Recent Form

Milan's form has been red hot in 2019, they haven't tasted defeat in Serie A since before Christmas when they lost to Fiorentina. Between then and now they've lost just once to champions elect Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana final.

A draw away at Lazio at the end of last month ensured they remain firmly in the race for the Coppa Italia and is their only blip on otherwise perfect form. Problems began to arise for Inter from the end of January, dropping points to Sassuolo and Torino before crashing out of the Coppa Italia.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Talisman and captain Icardi has been out since mid-February following a reported refusal to travel to a Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna. Their form has continued to suffer since, dropping points to Fiorentina and Cagliari before a shock Europa League exit to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

AC Milan Internazionale Chievo 1-2 AC Milan (9/3) Internazionale 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (14/3) AC Milan 1-0 Sassuolo (2/3) Internazionale 2-0 SPAL (10/3) Lazio 0-0 AC Milan (26/2) Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Internazionale (7/3) AC Milan 3-0 Empoli (22/2) Cagliari 2-1 Internazionale (1/3) Atalanta 1-3 AC Milan (16/2) Fiorentina 3-3 Internazionale (24/2)

Prediction

They may be as close in the league table as they are geographically but these are two teams heading in opposite directions. At the start of the new year, Inter had an eight-point lead on their city rivals and looked on course to consolidate Champions League football for another year.

They were still in the running for the Coppa Italia and looked one of the stronger sides left in the Europa League with plenty to play for. It's all gone wrong since then and the Icardi situation has certainly not helped, it looks a tall order to finish the season strongly now.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

AC Milan, on the other hand, can't put a foot wrong, they've overtaken their rivals and can put some real distance between the sides with three points here. It could be a tough evening for Inter as we expect AC Milan to do just that on course to beating Inter to a Champions League place.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Inter