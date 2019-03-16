Chancel Mbemba Exiled to Porto Reserves Less Than a Year After £7m Move From Newcastle

After a disappointing 2017/18 campaign with Newcastle, Chancel Mbemba was ousted out of the side in the summer transfer window by Rafael Benitez.

The DR Congo defender was signed by Porto for around £7m, meaning that the Magpies lost only £1m on their initial investment.

If the 24-year-old's form at Porto is anything to go by, Newcastle fans will be counting their lucky stars they sold Mbemba when they did. He has only managed to make six appearances throughout the entire campaign this season.

Foot RDC have reported that Mbemba is currently training with the reserves at Porto, describing his spell at the Portuguese club as a 'nightmare'.





He has shown determination and character by training with the Porto B team despite a reported move to Besiktas being on the cards in January. Mbemba has also been capped by his country 45 times and is currently captain of the national side, adding to his seemingly impressive resumé.





Despite all of the potential surrounding Mbemba, the defender looks certain to have no part in Porto's quarter final matches against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Given Newcastle's current impressive form under Rafael Benitez, fans will not have lost much sleep over Mbemba's exit. Defenders such as Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Deandre Yedlin and Florian Lejeune have all impressed and contributed to Newcastle's rise up the table. The Magpies travel to Bournemouth next, looking to go level on points with the Cherries.