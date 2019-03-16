A couple in France was forced to change the name of their baby after a judge ruled they can't name their child Griezmann Mbappe, according to Le Parisien.

The Brive-la-Gaillarde, France couple attempted to honor the nation's top soccer players, paying homage to 2018 World Cup champions Antoine Ariezmann and Kylian Mbappe. But a Brive judge deemed the name "contrary to the interest of the child." The couple's son will now be named Dany Noe, according to Le Parisien.

"Every year, we have 1,500 births in Brive. This kind of situation is very rare," a member of Brive's mayoral office told Le Parisien. "The last referral to the prosecutor dates back to 2015. In 1998, we had a lot of Zinedine, but it was a first name. Here it's more baroque."

Griezmann and Mbappe dominated the World Cup for France in 2018. Each scored four goals in the tournament, and each scored in the World Cup final victory over Croatia.

France's 4-2 victory over Croatia secured its first World Cup since 1998.