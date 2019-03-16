Jurgen Klopp Reveals Positive Timeline for Joe Gomez's Return to Action After Leg Break

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joe Gomez is set to return to first-team action following the international break.

Gomez, 21, has been sidelined since sustaining a fracture in his left leg during a 3-1 win over Burnley in early December, although complications in his rehabilitation, including surgery in early February to aid his recovery, has seen his return date repeatedly pushed back.

Klopp however had some good news for Liverpool fans, ahead of their crucial Premier League game against Fulham this weekend, as the German confirmed that the England international is likely to be back in full training after the latest round of international fixtures have been completed at the end of the month.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "Very positive. He is not even in the everyday (medical) updates, so that is all positive.





"We expect him to be back after the international break – in full training, for sure, and then we will see how long it takes."

Gomez had started the season in fine form for the Reds, making 18 appearances in all competitions as he forged a promising centre-back relationship with Virgil van Dijk before the injury at Turf Moor.

News of Gomez's fitness will delight all those connected with Liverpool, as they look to catch Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League, who have a one-point lead over the Reds with just eight games left to play.

It also means the former Charlton youngster can aid Liverpool in the latter stages of the

Champions League, as Klopp's side are set to face FC Porto in the quarter-finals, with both legs taking place in April, coinciding with a return to action for Gomez.