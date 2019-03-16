Petr Cech Highlights Reason for English Clubs' Resurgence in Europe as Arsenal Advance

By 90Min
March 16, 2019

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has claimed that the competitiveness of the Premier League is the reason behind English clubs' success in European competition this season. 

For the first time since 1971, England have six clubs in the quarter-finals of major European club competitions, with Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool doing so in the Champions League, while Chelsea and the Gunners did likewise in the Europa League. 

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Speaking after Arsenal were drawn against Serie A side Napoli in the last eight, Cech has insisted that the intensity of Premier League games has benefited the top six in Europe. 

As quoted by The Telegraph, he said: "If you can see the quality of the football every weekend and midweek [in the Premier League], it is getting more and more competitive.

"Sometimes the fact you have to fight every game for 90 minutes takes energy out of you for the European games but against Rennes it wasn’t the case."

The 36-year-old, who is set to retire at the end of the season, has been largely used as Arsenal's cup goalkeeper, with Bernd Leno the first choice in the Premier League, as he looks to win a second Europa League title before retiring.

As well as pointing out the strength of the domestic league in England, Cech also suggested that the reason for sides like Paris Saint-Germain struggling in Europe could be the lack of competition in their week-to-week action, leaving them struggling to up their game. 

He added: "In the case of PSG [who were defeated by Manchester United], their problem is they don’t have enough big games during the year. Their squad and their quality is so far different from everybody else in their league that they are not tested week in, week out.

"They don’t have enough big games and then in the Champions League when you come to the moment when you are under pressure, they are not used to it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message