Anthony Martial Withdraws From France Squad Ahead of Euro 2020 Qualifiers Due to Injury

March 17, 2019

Anthony Martial has withdrawn from the France squad ahead of Les Bleus' opening European Championship qualifying matches.

The Manchester United winger was included in Didier Deschamps' squad despite making his last appearance for his country in a 3-1 win over Russia almost a year ago. He was not included in the World Cup winning squad and subsequently pulled out of the squad for the matches against Holland and Uruguay in November through injury.

Once again, Martial will not be featuring for France after the French Football Confederation (via The Metro), have confirmed that the forward felt discomfort in his right knee during United's FA Cup defeat against Wolves on Saturday evening.


Doctors from both camps have made the decision that it would be best for Martial to remain at United's base to carry out a full recovery.

The 23-year-old had only recently returned to action after recovering from a groin injury sustained during the Red Devils' first leg Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in February.

According to journalist Simon Peach, Martial will now be replaced by Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar for France's upcoming games against Iceland and Moldova.

It has not yet been disclosed how serious the injury is, but it is being claimed that interim United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that Martial will be fit for United's Premier League fixture against Watford at the end of the month.

So far this season, Martial has managed to register 11 goals in all competitions, although he was only managed to find the back of the net three times since Solskjaer's appointment in December.

