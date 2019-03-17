Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski Admits He Has Changed His Style & Relishes More Responsibility

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has admitted that he has had to adapt his style of play to help his side this season - but that has not affected his will to score goals.

The iconic forward has registered 18 strikes in 24 Bundesliga appearances this term, also finding the net eight times in as many Champions League outings for the Bavarians. However, that total looks likely to fall short of last season's tally, when the Pole struck 29 goals in 30 league matches.

Lewandowski remains at the top of the German top flight's scoring charts this term but, as quoted by the Bundesliga's official website, the Bayern star admitted to German outlet Welt am Sonntag: "I'm playing differently this season, I've developed some more.

"You can see that in my assist statistics. I've got 10 this season, which is the most I've ever had, so I'll probably top that by the end of the season.

"I did a lot of reflecting and thinking about how I can best help the team. I saw what I felt the team needs from me and told myself, 'I'll do everything that helps the team.'"

Lewandowski's adaptation took effect during a period in the season in which Bayern were struggling to keep pace with Borussia Dortmund in the race for the Bundesliga title, and the striker's switch in style has coincided with an upturn in form for his side in the new year.

Bayern now lead the domestic table on goal difference and appear to have found form at a crucial time in their campaign. During a five-game spell around the half-way point in the season, Lewandowski laid on five assists for his teammates in as many games.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The 30-year-old also captained the Bavarians for the first time during a Bundesliga clash against Schalke, in which Bayern won 3-0 and Lewandowski provided two assists, and the striker described the events as "an unbelievable feeling.

"It may be that I've scored a few less than in recent seasons, but that doesn't mean I'm having a bad season. My duties on the pitch have changed. I now concentrate on the entire team, not just myself. The team comes first.

"I try to open up gaps and create chances without losing my own hunger for goals. I always want to score goals."