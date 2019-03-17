David Ospina Collapses During Napoli's Clash With Udinese After Sustaining Head Injury

David Ospina was stretchered off after collapsing during Napoli's Serie A clash with Udinese on Sunday.

The Arsenal loanee was treated for a head injury early on in the clash after colliding with Udinese striker Ignacio Pussetto.

He was seen to have suffered a gash to his head and was treated with bandages before being allowed to continue, despite the fact that substitute keeper Alex Meret appeared to be ready to come on to replace him.





The Colombian keeper then played on for Napoli until the 44th minute, but then collapsed onto the floor with no other players around him. The game was paused for a lengthy period whilst medical staff attended to the 30-year-old, before he was placed onto a stretcher and replaced by Meret.

Sky Sports Italia, as per Football Italia, have claimed that he waved at the Napoli crowd as he was stretchered off and he was taken straight to a local hospital in an ambulance for further tests. The report also claims that he is currently conscious in hospital.





Ospina is on a season-long loan from Arsenal, and Napoli have a £4m option to purchase him once the deal expires.