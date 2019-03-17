Everton hosts Chelsea in a pivotal match for Chelsea's Champions League hopes on Sunday, March 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Chelsea (17–6–6) enters Sunday's game on the heels of a 1-1 draw to Wolverhampton last week. Chelsea failed to equalize until Eden Hazard score in stoppage time. However, a 5-0 thrashing of Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League may have the London club feeling confident once again.

Everton (10–7–13) suffered one of its worst defeats of the season last week, blowing a two-goal lead to Newcastle in under 20 minutes. The 3-2 defeat kept Everton well in the middle of the table (10th, 37 points). Everton held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in their previous meeting.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.