How to Watch Genoa vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Genoa vs. Juventus in Serie A on Sunday, March 17.

By Tristan Jung
March 17, 2019

Genoa hosts Juventus on Sunday, March 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET from Turin.

Juventus (24-3-0) enters Sunday's match undefeated in Serie A play. Juventus is coming off a comeback win over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to send the Italian side through. Juventus holds an 18-point lead in Serie A over Napoli.

Genoa (7-9-11) sits in 13th place in the Serie A table with 30 points. Genoa surprisingly drew Juventus 1-1 in the first meeting earlier this season. Genoa has drawn three of its last five matches. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message