Genoa hosts Juventus on Sunday, March 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET from Turin.

Juventus (24-3-0) enters Sunday's match undefeated in Serie A play. Juventus is coming off a comeback win over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick to send the Italian side through. Juventus holds an 18-point lead in Serie A over Napoli.

Genoa (7-9-11) sits in 13th place in the Serie A table with 30 points. Genoa surprisingly drew Juventus 1-1 in the first meeting earlier this season. Genoa has drawn three of its last five matches.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: Watch the game live online with ESPN+.