Keylor Navas Claims He Proved the Critics Wrong as He Returns to Real Madrid's Starting XI

Keylor Navas proved his critics wrong as he returned to the Real Madrid starting XI in place of Thibaut Courtois in Zinedine Zidane's first game back in charge.

Navas has played second fiddle to big money signing Courtois who arrived from Chelsea for £35m on deadline day last summer, but has answered his critics with a recent recall to the team.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The Costa Rican goalkeeper was accused of training poorly in the media and commented on his alleged bad attitude and training habits.

As quoted by Marca, Navas said: "The people who said that I had trained badly now have to admit [they were wrong] because either they don't know me or never saw a training session at Valdebebas [Madrid's training ground].

"Everybody there knows how I train. At the end of the tunnel, there is always light and that's how I have always worked.

"I haven't played for a long time and I'm very happy. The future will be seen but I'm happy here and will work as I always do."



PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Madrid have two highly experienced goalkeepers who both want to play every week, and one of the keepers may have to leave the club in search for regular football.

"Thinking about the future distorts the present, as I said, but what is important is that I worked hard and was given an opportunity as a result of it," Navas added.

"My family and myself are both happy here and we will see what happens in the future, but my desire hasn't changed and my intention is to fulfil the contract I have."

Madrid have won back to back games against Real Valladolid and Celta respectively and will look to push rivals Atletico Madrid in the battle for second as they aim to finish in the top two of La Liga.