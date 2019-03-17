Barcelona will take on Real Betis on Sunday at Benito Villamarin.

Barca looks to win its fifth straight La Liga match this weekend. Ernesto Valverde's side is coming off of a strong 5–1 Champions League win over Lyon on Wednesday.

Real Betis recorded a 1–0 victory over Celta Vigo in its last La Liga match one week ago.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 3:45 p.m.

TV: beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.

