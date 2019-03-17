How to Watch Real Betis vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Real Betis vs. Barcelona on Sunday, March 17.

By Jenna West
March 17, 2019

Barcelona will take on Real Betis on Sunday at Benito Villamarin.

Barca looks to win its fifth straight La Liga match this weekend. Ernesto Valverde's side is coming off of a strong 5–1 Champions League win over Lyon on Wednesday.

Real Betis recorded a 1–0 victory over Celta Vigo in its last La Liga match one week ago. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 3:45 p.m.

TV: beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or _anytime, anywhere here.

