Real Madrid Reignite Interest in David de Gea Following Zinedine Zidane's Return

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Real Madrid could reignite their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with new manager Zinedine Zidane "unimpressed" with current shot stopper Thibaut Courtois.

De Gea had long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Real instead opted to sign Courtois from Chelsea in a £35m move last summer. However, he has struggled for consistency this season, and Zidane dropped the Belgian for Keylor Navas in his first match in charge on Saturday.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The latest update on Real's interest in de Gea comes from The Mirror, who state that Los Blancos are readying a bid of around £75m to convince United to part ways with their star goalkeeper.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding de Gea's current contract situation at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old's current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but United were forced to activate the option to automatically extend it by a year as de Gea showed no sign of wanting to renew his contract.

However, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival at the club, the mood of the players has certainly improved, convincing the likes of Anthony Martial and Ashley Young to pen new deals in recent months.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The hope around the club is that de Gea will follow suit, with United officials preparing a new £350,000-a-week offer to try and entice the Spaniard into extending his stay in Manchester. However, he has come close to joining Real in the past, and fresh interest from the La Liga side will certainly be a concern.

Real are set to enjoy a monumental spending spree in the summer as they look to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing campaign which has seen them crash out of contention for any trophies in spectacular fashion.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Neither Julen Lopetegui nor Santiago Solari could guide Real to a positive run of form, prompting Los Blancos to bring Zidane back to the club less than a year after he resigned.

After his return was announced on Monday, Real quickly moved to sign Eder Militao from Porto, and the likes of de Gea, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen are all thought to be on their wish list, as Real prepare for a hectic summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message