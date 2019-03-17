Real Madrid Reignite Interest in David de Gea Following Zinedine Zidane's Return

Real Madrid could reignite their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with new manager Zinedine Zidane "unimpressed" with current shot stopper Thibaut Courtois.

De Gea had long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Real instead opted to sign Courtois from Chelsea in a £35m move last summer. However, he has struggled for consistency this season, and Zidane dropped the Belgian for Keylor Navas in his first match in charge on Saturday.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The latest update on Real's interest in de Gea comes from The Mirror, who state that Los Blancos are readying a bid of around £75m to convince United to part ways with their star goalkeeper.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding de Gea's current contract situation at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old's current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but United were forced to activate the option to automatically extend it by a year as de Gea showed no sign of wanting to renew his contract.

However, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival at the club, the mood of the players has certainly improved, convincing the likes of Anthony Martial and Ashley Young to pen new deals in recent months.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The hope around the club is that de Gea will follow suit, with United officials preparing a new £350,000-a-week offer to try and entice the Spaniard into extending his stay in Manchester. However, he has come close to joining Real in the past, and fresh interest from the La Liga side will certainly be a concern.

Real are set to enjoy a monumental spending spree in the summer as they look to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing campaign which has seen them crash out of contention for any trophies in spectacular fashion.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Neither Julen Lopetegui nor Santiago Solari could guide Real to a positive run of form, prompting Los Blancos to bring Zidane back to the club less than a year after he resigned.

After his return was announced on Monday, Real quickly moved to sign Eder Militao from Porto, and the likes of de Gea, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen are all thought to be on their wish list, as Real prepare for a hectic summer.