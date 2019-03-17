Twitter Reacts to Yet Another Lionel Messi Masterclass as Barcelona Dispatch Real Betis 4-1

By 90Min
March 17, 2019

Lionel Messi was in typically inspired form for Barcelona on Sunday evening, scoring a majestic hat-trick as La Blaugrana comfortably dispatched Real Betis 4-1.

The diminutive Argentinean rarely surprises anymore but, even by his ridiculously lofty standards, he played an absolute blinder and is no doubt going to be the source of Betis defenders' nightmares for weeks to come.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

His first strike of the night was a gorgeous free-kick from long range that sailed into the top right hand corner, his second a cool finish after a majestic back heel assist from Luis Suarez and his third an utterly outrageous chip from the left hand corner of the 18-yard-box.

Social media was understandably in a frenzy after the match, lauding Messi with an abundance of praise.

The hat-trick was the 51st of Messi's career and, judging by the quality of all three goals, potentially one of his most impressive.


Plenty on Twitter also pointed out that Betis supporters gave the Barcelona talisman a standing ovation at the end of the match, highlighting just how impressive he was on the night.

The win was also significant for Messi, as it meant that he had surpassed the record set by Barcelona legend Xavi to become the player with the most wins in the club's history.

And finally, whilst he was doing his very best to prove that he isn't human, Messi did show that he isn't always perfect when he struck an easy looking chance against the post from just six-yards out. There may be hope for the rest of La Liga just yet.

