Twitter Reacts to Yet Another Lionel Messi Masterclass as Barcelona Dispatch Real Betis 4-1

Lionel Messi was in typically inspired form for Barcelona on Sunday evening, scoring a majestic hat-trick as La Blaugrana comfortably dispatched Real Betis 4-1.

The diminutive Argentinean rarely surprises anymore but, even by his ridiculously lofty standards, he played an absolute blinder and is no doubt going to be the source of Betis defenders' nightmares for weeks to come.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

His first strike of the night was a gorgeous free-kick from long range that sailed into the top right hand corner, his second a cool finish after a majestic back heel assist from Luis Suarez and his third an utterly outrageous chip from the left hand corner of the 18-yard-box.

Social media was understandably in a frenzy after the match, lauding Messi with an abundance of praise.

Unbelievable freekick from Messi has given @FCBarcelona the lead. He continues to defy logic. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 17, 2019

Combined goals and assists this season:



⚽🎯 Lionel Messi: 60 (39 ⚽ + 21👟)

⚽🎯 Kylian Mbappe: 38

⚽🎯 Cristiano Ronaldo: 36

⚽🎯 Raheem Sterling: 35

⚽🎯 Karim Benzema: 30

⚽🎯 Mo Salah: 29



The greatest footballer ever pic.twitter.com/BoOzslBrtK — Messi World (@MessiWorId) March 17, 2019

We are all allowed to our own opinions. If you don't think Lionel Messi is the best player in history, that is your opinion. But you are wrong. Just wrong. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 17, 2019

Quick reminder that Lionel Messi is the best & most gifted player to ever enter a football pitch, nobody comes close. — Complaxes (@Complaxes) March 17, 2019

The hat-trick was the 51st of Messi's career and, judging by the quality of all three goals, potentially one of his most impressive.





Plenty on Twitter also pointed out that Betis supporters gave the Barcelona talisman a standing ovation at the end of the match, highlighting just how impressive he was on the night.

Real Betis goalkeeper reaction after Messi's wonder goal to complete his hattrick pic.twitter.com/yNw30kIffY — Messi World (@MessiWorId) March 17, 2019

Real Betis fans stand and applaud Lionel Messi’s hattrick whilst singing his name, to crown an all-time great performance from the 🐐 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JRbaxmjK88 — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) March 17, 2019

Absurd!

Messi! What a goal.

Betis fans standing to give him an ovation. They’re chanting his name now in fact.

Wow.

Amazing. — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) March 17, 2019

The win was also significant for Messi, as it meant that he had surpassed the record set by Barcelona legend Xavi to become the player with the most wins in the club's history.

Lionel Messi overtakes Xavi for most wins in Barcelona history. His legend grows. pic.twitter.com/apGNdKkLCd — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 17, 2019

Messi needed a win today to become the player with most Barcelona wins and he does it with a hattrick, including one of the best goals I’ve seen all season. Simply the GOAT. — Suho (@Suhoinho) March 17, 2019

And finally, whilst he was doing his very best to prove that he isn't human, Messi did show that he isn't always perfect when he struck an easy looking chance against the post from just six-yards out. There may be hope for the rest of La Liga just yet.