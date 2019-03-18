FC Barcelona have revealed that striker Luis Suarez is set for up to 15 days on the sidelines following the ankle injury he sustained in the 4-1 victory over Real Betis on Sunday night.

Suarez notched both a goal and an assist in the impressive win at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, before he was forced off in the 90th minute with the knock.

And, as revealed on the club's official website, he is now set to miss the upcoming international break after a medical examination revealed a sprain to his right ankle.

In a statement, the club said: "Tests carried out on Monday morning have confirmed that first team player Luis Suárez has a sprained right ankle. He will be out for 10-15 days and now undertake his recovery with the FC Barcelona medical team, having been withdrawn from the Uruguayan national team squad.

"Suárez was taken off late on in the 1-4 win against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín, having scored his side's third goal and provided an assist for Lionel Messi, and was replaced by Carles Aleñá.

"His goal was his 18th in La Liga this season, and he is the second top scorer in La Liga behind only Messi (29). It also took him level with Diego Forlán as the Uruguayan with the most goals in the division of all time, with 128."

Barcelona's statement has allayed early fears that the striker could miss the Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Manchester United on April 10.

Following the comprehensive win at Betis, La Blaugrana now sit 10 points clear at the top of the table, after chasers Atletico Madrid stumbled to a 2-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.