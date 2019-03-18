Man Utd Goalkeeping Coach Emilio Alvarez Playing 'Key Role' in David de Gea Contract Negotiations

Manchester United goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez is currently playing a key role in helping the club secure a new deal for David de Gea, with the Spaniard's contract negotiations having stalled earlier in the season.

The Spanish international goalkeeper's contract talks have reached a deadlock, with the Red Devils hoping to reignite talks on a reported £350,00-per-week deal before the end of the season - with De Gea's contract currently set to expire in 2020.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Sun are reporting that a key factor in De Gea potentially turning down the advances of Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain, is the keeper's close relationship with United goalkeeper coach Emilio Alvarez.

The 57-year-old coach has a long-standing relationship with De Gea, with the pair having worked together at the player's previous club Atletico Madrid between 2009 and 2011, before going on to continue mentoring him at Old Trafford.

The closeness between the pair and De Gea's willingness to continue to work under the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer regime could see the 28-year-old commit his future to the Red Devils rather than seek a move away, with the goalkeeper reportedly telling his teammates that he favours extending his stay in Manchester rather than seeking pastures new.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

De Gea has played every minute of his side's Premier League campaign this season, making 30 appearances and keeping seven clean sheets. He has also played an integral part in Manchester United's advancement to the Champions League quarter finals, keeping three clean sheets in seven appearances.