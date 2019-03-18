Marcus Rashford Names His Man Utd Heroes & a Controversial Choice for the Striker He Admires Most

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has revealed Sergio Agüero is the forward he admires the most, and that the club's famous Class of '92 have inspired him in the early stages of his career.

The 21-year-old is rapidly becoming one of England's most impressive young talents, and has thrived in the centre-forward position under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

He showed nerves of steel to score the last minute penalty that took his side past PSG into the Champions League quarter-finals, and is understandably a real fan favourite at Old Trafford.





Speaking to GQ magazine, Rashford was asked to name the striker he admires the most, and, perhaps controversially, opted for rival side Manchester City's marksman Agüero.





He said: "I think, probably the most all-round centre forward, is Sergio Agüero. Even on an off day, he can score you three or four goals. That is one trait of a centre forward that I would take all day long.

"When you're not having a good game, but you're still scoring goals. That is a skill on its own. Also Harry Kane, his positioning, his movement – very clever player. I like (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang as well."





Rashford, a lifelong United fan, was also asked to name his childhood heroes.





He said: "I think for me, (Ryan) Giggs, Nicky Butt, (Paul) Scholes, Gary Neville – they’ve been the example to a lot of the young ones coming up, and they’ll be forever that. So they hold special value, probably, to every academy player at United.

"For the academy players, they introduced us to something different, because we could actually watch it for the first time, in full flow, whereas we didn’t get the chance to see Giggsy in his prime. So they were our heroes.

"We used to spend hours trying to recreate something they'd done, or something that we'd seen them do, until we could get it right. That line of development continues forever, really. United's good at blooding talents, and long may that continue."





