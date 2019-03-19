Arsenal Targeting Summer Move for Gelson Martins After Impressive Loan Spell With Monaco

Arsenal are weighing up a potential move for Gelson Martins after the Atletico Madrid winger has impressed during his loan spell with Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Martins joined Atletico from Sporting CP last summer, but he failed to have much of an impact in the Spanish capital and made just 12 appearances in all competitions. He was subsequently sent out on loan to Monaco in January where he has since found his feet, registering three goals and three assists in eight appearances.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

According to Portuguese media outlet A Bola, that form has captured the interest of Arsenal, who are interested in pursuing a deal for the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal were previously linked with a move for Martins in January, but the Gunners instead opted to bring in Denis Suarez from Barcelona.

However, if Arsenal are to pursue a deal for Martins again this summer, there will be a catch.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Sporting are still seeking compensation from Atletico after Martins terminated his contract with the club last summer in the wake of attacks on players.





Atletico were said to have offered Sporting £13m in compensation fees, but the Portuguese outfit claim that Martins had an £86m release clause.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Sporting had a similar dispute with Wolves regarding the signing of Rui Patricio and were able to agree on a £16m settlement fee.





The outcome of that dispute involving Martins could affect his transfer value and, as Unai Emery is being tasked with improving Arsenal's squad on a shoestring budget this summer, any permanent deal for the winger could prove to be tricky.