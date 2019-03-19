Atletico Madrid Target Summer Move for Bayer Leverkusen's €30m-Rated Forward Lucas Alario

Atletico Madrid have identified Bayer Leverkusen forward Lucas Alario as a summer transfer target, as Diego Simeone looks to bolster his options at the Wando Metropolitano.

Alario, 26, is currently into his second season in Germany following a £21m move from Argentinian side River Plate in 2017, netting 18 goals in 54 games across all competitions.

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

His performances for Die Werkself appear to have caught the eye of compatriot Simeone, as Argentinian media outlet TyC Sports are reporting that Atletico Madrid want to bring Alario to La Liga this summer, with €30m thought to be the asking price for the striker.

Alario - who has eight goals across 28 appearances this campaign - would certainly fit the bill as a striker in Simeone's side should he move to the Spanish capital, as a player who is often industrious at the top end of the pitch while providing a focal point for his teammates to play off.

There could also be a ready-made slot for the Argentine should he move to Los Rojiblancos, as speculation continues to mount regarding the future of Antoine Griezmann at Atleti, with the Frenchman issuing an 'apology' to Barcelona after snubbing a move last summer.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Despite Bayer Leverkusen's upturn in form, winning six of their last eight league games to put them back in contention for a Champions League qualification place, Alario has failed to feature in their last three league games, which may suggest that a move away this summer could be in the offing.