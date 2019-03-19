The FA Draw Up Shortlist of Potential Replacements for England Manager Gareth Southgate

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

New Technical Director of the FA Les Reed, has lined up Sean Dyche, Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as Gareth Southgate's potential replacement.

Gareth Southgate's England team united the nation at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and have qualified for the UEFA Nations League semi finals where England were drawn against the Netherlands. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Southgate signed a new deal until 2022 which will take him up to the Qatar World Cup, however, the FA are already making plans for their next step after Southgate.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Bournemouth's Eddie Howe and Burnley's Sean Dyche are the most experienced manager on the list that also includes first time managers Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Frank Lampard at Derby.

There's still over two years until the FA will potentially have to make a decision, but they are clearly planning for a future without Gareth Southgate, if he does not intend to stay on after the 2022 World Cup.

No matter what happens after the 2022 World Cup, England's national team will be awash with exciting talent. Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Phil Foden and co. all look set to become some of the world's best leading up, and after, the Qatar World Cup. 

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Southgate's side face Czech Republic on Friday evening before traveling to Montenegro on Monday night in a bid to get their Euro 2020 qualifying off to the best possible start. 

