Napoli Target €30m Rated Bournemouth Defender Nathan Ake as Potential Raul Albiol Replacement

By 90Min
March 19, 2019

Napoli are believed to be setting up a €30m summer move for Bournemouth's Nathan Aké but interest is developing from other Premier League teams too. 

The Italian giants are said to be interested in the 24-year-old centre back as a direct replacement for Raul Albiol, who has struggled with injuries so far this season and now 33 years of age.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Aké joined the Cherries on loan in 2016 from Chelsea and they later signed the defender in 2017 for a club record £20m fee, with the Dutchman having made 78 appearances in that time. 


Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly looking for a young, strong defender to accompany Kalidou Koulibaly, regarded by many as one of the finest centre backs in Europe.

The club were interested in the player last year but reignited their interest in the Dutch defender when contact was made with his agent, according to CalcioNapoli24

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Eddie Howe has been a fan of Aké since he joined the Cherries on loan and the Netherlands international has featured heavily since his move was made permanent in 2017. 


Bournemouth reportedly want around €30m for their defender and Napoli are believed to be willing to offer the fee to avoid the possibility of a bidding war. 


However, the Serie A side aren't the only club thought to be in the race to secure the signature of the 24-year-old, with Tottenham, Manchester United and even Chelsea keeping tabs. 

View this post on Instagram

🦁

A post shared by Nathan Aké (@nathanake) on

In January, Aké spoke to the Bournemouth Daily Echo in which he talked about the speculation surrounding his future. He said: “Rumours are going to come at one point. They are just rumours and won’t affect me.

“I love the club, I think everyone knows that. Over the past couple of years, I have learned a lot about the club and have enjoyed playing for them.”


The defender is yet to play any first-team football outside of England despite playing for ADO Den Haag and Feyenoord as a youth player. 

