Trent Alexander-Arnold Eager to 'Soak Up' Title Race After Liverpool Edge Ahead of Man City

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he is relishing the chance of claiming his first Premier League title following Liverpool's recent victory over Fulham.

As the Reds fight for what would be their first league title in 28 years, Alexander-Arnold reflected on the 2013/14 season, when Liverpool were pipped to the title by close rivals Manchester City despite leading the race towards the end of the campaign.

At only 15 years of age Alexander-Arnold was heartbroken with Liverpool's late-season collapse in 2013/14, but now he is eager to get his revenge on current champions City in this year's campaign.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "It's massive. Obviously I was a fan during the 2013/14 season when we came so close, so it's nice to be involved in a title race. You don't get to say that many times in your career.





"It's trying to embrace it, soak it all up and hopefully we'll be successful at the end of the season."

The Reds grabbed three crucial points at Craven Cottage after a late James Milner penalty seized the win against Fulham. After a historic victory against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Liverpool are now set up for an interesting end to the season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, Alexander-Arnold insisted that he is not worrying about rival teams and says he remains focussed on performing well for Liverpool.

He added: "I'm not even sure when their game in hand is or what the situation with the table is. It's important for us to just focus on ourselves. It's a bit cliched, but that's the main thing for us.

"Just try and be the best that we can be, and hopefully at the end of the season we'll be coming away with some silverware."