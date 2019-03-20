Barcelona's Gerard Pique Ends International Retirement to Join Catalonia Squad Against Venezuela

Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has hit pause on his international retirement to feature for the Catalonia squad who will face Venezuela next week.

After being granted permission to hold the friendly match at Girona's Estadi Montilivi, a star-studded squad was put together which, along with Piqué, included players such as Gerard Deulofeu, Bojan Krkić, Martín Montoya and most impressively Al-Sadd midfielder Xavi Hernández.

But things haven't gone completely smoothly for the Catalonians, as there are some major absentees from the official team sheet compared to the preliminary squad that was published by Sport.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

To start, Deulofeu had to ask special permission to feature in the match yet still hasn't been named in the squad, while La Liga outfit Real Valladolid - owned by Ronaldo Nazário - have barred their players Rubén Alcaraz and Jordi Masip from playing in the match.

In the official list, which was released by journalist Gerard Moreno, Girona and Espanyol each have four players representing Catalonia in the match, including the likes of Sergio García, Álex Granell and Marc Muniesa.

English sides Brighton, Southampton and Stoke City have all given their players permission to be selected for the match.

This is the Catalonia shirt for their upcoming game. pic.twitter.com/L6Ak9u0mS0 — Brendy Boyle (@BrendyBoyle) March 20, 2019

The clash between Catalonia and Venezuela will take place in Girona on Monday March 25 at the Montilivi.