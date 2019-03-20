Coca-Cola Announce Dates for Premier League Trophy Tour

Coca Cola have announced the dates for the Official Coca-Cola Premier League Trophy Tour, bringing the prestigious trophy to six cities across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The event will give fans a chance to see the Premier League trophy, as well as give supporters the chance to relive some memorable moments from the league's history.

In a post on their official website, Coca-Cola confirmed that the tour will begin in Liverpool on March 23, and will see the trophy move to a new city every Saturday for a further five weeks.





The tour will also stop in Newcastle, Cardiff, Dublin and Manchester, before concluding in London on April 27.

Fans will be able to have their picture taken with the trophy, but there will also be several more events at each stop of the tour. Coca-Cola will run a 'Battle of the Ballers' FIFA competition, giving fans the chance to play against each other to win tickets to a Premier League match.

There will also be an event called 'Take the Mic', which will allow fans to try their hand at commentating over one of the Premier League's most iconic moments from the past.





A final addition to the tour will be the presence of some legendary Premier League players, who will be host live Q&A sessions to allow fans to obtain a unique perspective into life in the English top flight.

Following the conclusion of the tour, the trophy will then return to current champions Manchester City, who will be looking to fend off competition from Liverpool to retain their crown. The Reds currently sit two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side, although City can move back into control if they win their game in hand against Manchester United.