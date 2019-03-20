Gabriel Jesus Admits Troubles With Self-Doubt After Goalless World Cup Showing

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has revealed his struggles with self-doubt after receiving heavy criticism for his performance at the FIFA World Cup last summer.

The Manchester City player failed to register a single goal in Russia despite featuring prominently for his country at the tournament, and his return to England did little to alleviate the confidence issues as he continued to misfire in to the autumn. 

However, he has since rediscovered his form and has now amassed an impressive 17 goals in all competitions for the Premier League champions.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Condemnation of his displays in Russia evidently affected the 21-year-old, who appeared to be unsure and hesitant during the early stages of the season for City

Speaking to Globo Esporte about the troubles he faced, Jesus admitted: "Today it weighs nothing, but it was very difficult to assimilate. My family and friends have helped a lot.


"When I play I help the team. After the World Cup I still thought a lot, it was my most difficult moment as a player," he continued. "But I overcame, I worked, I conquered my space again. That shook me only at the beginning of the season; it hasn’t shaken me for a long time."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Recent performances demonstrate Jesus' growing belief, with the former Palmeiras forward having netted ten times since the turn of the year, including a four-goal masterclass in the League Cup against Burton Albion and a brace at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

"I have been growing a lot as a person and a professional, this is very important at my age," Jesus said regarding his return to form. "It’s time to evolve, yes. I have to look for this by listening to the elders, Pep when I’m at City and Tite when I come to the Seleção."

