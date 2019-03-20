Jadon Sancho Wins 2019 Goal NxGn Award as World's Best Talent After Breakthrough at Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho has won the 2019 Goal NxGn award, an prize handed out each year to the best player in the world aged 19 or under.

Having made the switch to Germany from Manchester City in the summer of 2017, Sancho has firmly established himself in Dortmund's first team this season, scoring nine times in all competitions and earning a senior international call up.

He beat the likes of Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes to the prize, as well Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and ex-Manchester City teammate Phil Foden. In total, there were seven British talents named in the top 20.

"There are a lot of great players my age out there and to be chosen as the best player of NxGn is really good for me and for my family," a proud Sancho said.

As for what he wants to achieve next, the 18-year-old added: "Obviously, I dream of winning the Ballon d'Or, given the likes of those who have won it previously, like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, [Luka] Modric and Ronaldinho. All these greats have won it, so I feel that should be a big inspiration to everyone in the world that plays football."

2019 Goal NxGn Award Top 20

Rank Player Club 1 Jadon Sancho (England) Borussia Dortmund 2 Vinicius Junior (Brazil) Real Madrid 3 Callum Hudson-Odoi (England) Chelsea 4 Phil Foden (England) Manchester City 5 Rodrygo Goes (Brazil) Santos (joining Real Madrid, July 2019) 6 Alphonso Davies (Canada) Bayern Munich 7 Sandro Tonali (Italy) Brescia 8 Diego Lainez (Mexico) Real Betis 9 Moise Kean (Italy) Juventus 10 Morgan Gibbs-White (England) Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 Ryan Sessegnon (England) Fulham 12 Ferran Torres (Spain) Valencia 13 Sofiane Diop (France) Monaco 14 Ethan Ampadu (Wales) Chelsea 15 Eric Garcia (Spain) Manchester City 16 Mason Greenwood (England) Manchester United 17 Timothy Weah (USA) Celtic (on loan from PSG) 18 Paulinho (Brazil) Bayer Leverkusen 19 Agustin Almendra (Argentina) Boca Juniors 20 Aurelien Tchouameni (France) Bordeaux



Goal's annual NxGn award is voted for by the football site's 500-plus journalists across the world. The 2019 edition is the sixth annual award, with Justin Kluivert honoured in 2018.

