Jadon Sancho Wins 2019 Goal NxGn Award as World's Best Talent After Breakthrough at Dortmund

By 90Min
March 20, 2019

Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho has won the 2019 Goal NxGn award, an prize handed out each year to the best player in the world aged 19 or under.

Having made the switch to Germany from Manchester City in the summer of 2017, Sancho has firmly established himself in Dortmund's first team this season, scoring nine times in all competitions and earning a senior international call up.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

He beat the likes of Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes to the prize, as well Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and ex-Manchester City teammate Phil Foden. In total, there were seven British talents named in the top 20.

"There are a lot of great players my age out there and to be chosen as the best player of NxGn is really good for me and for my family," a proud Sancho said.

As for what he wants to achieve next, the 18-year-old added: "Obviously, I dream of winning the Ballon d'Or, given the likes of those who have won it previously, like Leo MessiCristiano Ronaldo, [Luka] Modric and Ronaldinho. All these greats have won it, so I feel that should be a big inspiration to everyone in the world that plays football."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages


2019 Goal NxGn Award Top 20

Rank Player Club
1 Jadon Sancho (England) Borussia Dortmund
2 Vinicius Junior (Brazil) Real Madrid
3 Callum Hudson-Odoi (England) Chelsea
4 Phil Foden (England) Manchester City
5 Rodrygo Goes (Brazil) Santos (joining Real Madrid, July 2019)
6 Alphonso Davies (Canada) Bayern Munich
7 Sandro Tonali (Italy) Brescia
8 Diego Lainez (Mexico) Real Betis
9 Moise Kean (Italy) Juventus
10 Morgan Gibbs-White (England) Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Ryan Sessegnon (England) Fulham
12 Ferran Torres (Spain) Valencia
13 Sofiane Diop (France) Monaco
14 Ethan Ampadu (Wales) Chelsea
15 Eric Garcia (Spain) Manchester City
16 Mason Greenwood (England) Manchester United
17 Timothy Weah (USA) Celtic (on loan from PSG)
18 Paulinho (Brazil) Bayer Leverkusen
19 Agustin Almendra (Argentina) Boca Juniors
20 Aurelien Tchouameni (France) Bordeaux


Goal's annual NxGn award is voted for by the football site's 500-plus journalists across the world. The 2019 edition is the sixth annual award, with Justin Kluivert honoured in 2018.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message