Sadio Mane Responds to Banner Urging Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly to Join Man Utd

Whilst on international duty with Senegal, Liverpool forward Sadio Mane jokingly responded to a banner from a fan which encouraged defender Kalidou Koulibaly to move to Manchester United.

The Napoli centre-back has long been a target for the Red Devils, and rumours have suggested that they will look to sign Koulibaly in the summer in a deal which could cost United around £100m.

The video of Mane reacting to the banner has been shared on Twitter, in which the in-form Liverpool star can be seen laughing at the message, before giving the fans a thumbs down gesture and wagging his finger to suggest that the move was not going to happen.

Koulibaly has emerged as one of the world's top centre-backs during his five years with Napoli. The 27-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona, although it is thought that the Red Devils are particularly keen on signing him.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has previously claimed that Napoli rejected a mammoth offer for Koulibaly from United, with Goal quoting him as saying: "[Jose] Mourinho wanted him, we rejected £95m."





Should the Senegalese defender become available, it is expected that many more sides would pursue a deal for Koulibaly, and many Liverpool fans will certainly be eager for Mane to convince him to move to Anfield over Old Trafford.

Koulibaly has featured in every available minute of Napoli's season, missing just three games through suspension. His form has been an integral part of the Partenopei's success in recent years, helping to transform the club into genuine Serie A title contenders.





With Koulibaly in the side, Napoli have kept 18 clean sheets in 37 games, and their tally of 23 league goals conceded is second only to Serie A leaders Juventus.