David Alaba Admits Being an Arsenal Fan as He Discusses Idea of Premier League Move

Bayern Munich star David Alaba may have put the Premier League's powerhouses on high alert after admitting he could be interested in a move to one of England's 'big clubs', while also admitting a childhood support for Arsenal.

Austria international Alaba has made over 300 appearances caps for the Bavarians and has asserted himself as one of the worlds top left backs.

At only 26 years of age, he has already won six Bundesliga titles and the 2013 Champions League. While happy at Bayern for the moment, Alaba has discussed the option of looking for a new challenge elsewhere in the future.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, as quoted by Goal, the Austrian said: "I can imagine trying something else but I really feel very comfortable at Bayern.





"Every year there are new challenges and new objectives and the pressure will always be there. I'm happy in Munich but of course I can imagine seeing something else [in the future]."

When asked which leagues interest him, the left back replied: "Spain, England. In Spain it would be the two big clubs, I guess? Real or Barcelona. Also the big clubs [in England]."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Arsenal supporters will be particularly pleased to hear that Alaba is a Gunners fan, revealing that he has supported them from a young age.





He added: "Yes, I was [an Arsenal fan as a child]. When you've been Arsenal fan as a kid you will be one your whole life in some way."





Known for his versatility, Alaba would have his pick should he choose to leave Bayern at some stage and his latest comments will have the top sides hoping to lure him away sooner rather than later.

As for now, he and his team find themselves in a close race with Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga title. Bayern will be back in action on 30 March when they travel to Freiburg looking to continue their run of six consecutive wins.