Manchester City Prepare Mega Money Offer for Juventus & Manchester United Target Joao Felix

By 90Min
March 21, 2019

Manchester City have joined Juventus, Real Madrid, Man Utd and co. in the race to sign Benfica starlet Joao Felix, and are said to be preparing a mega money bid for the youngster. 

The highly rated 19-year-old has burst onto the scene this season and has taken Liga NOS by storm. He has contributed to 15 goals in 18 league appearances - scoring ten and assisting five from attacking midfield. 

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Correio da Manhã (via Sport Witness) have reported that Man City are set to make a bid for the player after Txiki Begiristain visited Portugal to watch the Felix.


To take the youngster to the Etihad for next season however, Manchester City would have to pay no less than €120m. It is reported that City will attempt to add performance based bonuses to any offer in order to lower the initial exorbitant fee.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain was seen at Estadio da Luz accompanied by businessman Jorge Mendes. He was watched by the two representatives of Manchester City in Benfica's Europa League match against Dinamo Zagreb which saw them progress to the quarter final stages. 

Joao Felix has been called up to the senior Portuguese squad that is set to face Ukraine and Serbia in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.The teenager will be hoping to link up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and make an impression under manager Fernando Santos. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message