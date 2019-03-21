Manuel Lanzini Opens Up on Possibility of Returning to Former Club River Plate

Manuel Lanzini has opened up about his desire to one day return to boyhood club River Plate.

The Argentinian is part of a select group of youngsters who attended the River Plate academy before going on to ply their trade in Europe. Lanzini, who joined West Ham in 2016, followed in the footsteps of players such as Hernan Crespo, Javier Mascherano and the Gonzalo Higuain

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

Whilst speaking to TNT Sports and as quoted by AS, Lanzini expressed his wish to one day make a return to River.

He said: "River makes me happy, they are living incredible things since the Doll [Marcelo Gallardo] arrived. I was in Madrid, in the Emirates and I know that at some point I'll be back if the club allows me to."

A serious knee injury ruled Lanzini out of the World Cup in 2018 and sidelined him for eight months. He managed 90 minutes for the first time since then during his most recent outing for West Ham, and earned an instant recall to the International team for this weeks matches.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

In reference to his recent call up, he explained: "I'm more mature, I'm happy, I came back in the best way, in the club they give me tremendous confidence and Scaloni also. I'm happy, something very hard happened to me that I do not want anyone [to experience]."