Nicolas Tagliafico Responds to Transfer Rumours Linking Him to Real Madrid, Barcelona & Arsenal

March 21, 2019

Ajax left back Nicolás Tagliafico has insisted his focus is solely on the present as rumours intensify with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal all keeping tabs on the Argentine.

Tagliafico has enjoyed a wonderful campaign thus far for club and country, with a series of fine performances alerting the interest of major European sides, as speculation increases around a potential summer exit from the Dutch capital.

Speaking as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, the 26-year-old refused to get caught up in the prospect of a move to La Liga giants Barcelona or Madrid, instead claiming his sole focus remains on the present and enjoying his football.

"Today I do not like being ahead of things, if I go to one side or go to the other, because that deviates from the path towards what one wants to enjoy, it was always like that," said the Ajax ace.

"Today the best thing is to enjoy life, football. We are privileged, when playing football, our work is something that fascinates us and we have to enjoy. I am enjoying the present with the national team, with the club and I can not think about what is coming, because if I was not lacking the respect for my club."

A fantastic year got better for the former Independiente star, after Ajax's historic defeat of Los Blancos in the Champions League followed the defender captaining his native Argentina in the absence of Lionel Messi.

Ajax face the daunting task of a quarter final tie with Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus after their victory over Madrid, with Tagliafico fully aware of the task at hand, and how stopping the Portuguese star will be key to their success.

He added: "Ronaldo has to be stopped as a team. To players of that quality we have to face them with our weapons, taking out the ball, having the possession, trying to take the reins of the game. It's not going to be easy at all, but it's 180 minutes."

