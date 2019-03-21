Renato Sanches Insists He Is 'Not Happy' at Bayern Munich & Will Consider Options This Summer

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches claims that he is considering leaving the club as he's "not allowed to play" with the Bundesliga champions.

The 21-year-old, who won the coveted Golden Boy award in 2016, has made 48 appearances for Bayern Munich since arriving in a £31.5m deal from Portuguese giants S.L. Benfica.

But having started just four league games this season, Sanches claims that he is considering leaving the Allianz Arena in search of first-team football.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

"I'm not happy here," Sanches said, quoted by Kicker. "I work a lot, but I'm not allowed to play. I want to play more, maybe at a different club, I have to worry about that."

Sanches has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2021, but a handful of new signings have seen the Portugal international drop down the pecking order in Bavaria.

Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez have all been brought in since Sanches agreed to join Bayern Munich in 2016, while the likes of Thiago Alcântara and Javi Martínez were already ahead of Sanches in the fight for first-team football.

Maybe it’s the right thing to sell him. He should get more opportunities to start and I’m afraid he won’t ever get them here, too much competition. :/ — 𝗻𝗲𝗱𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝟱𝘀𝗼𝘀 (@ifwallsct) March 20, 2019

Sanches has already spent some time away from Bayern Munich on loan, but having spent one season stagnating on the bench, a brief spell on loan with Swansea City failed to kickstart his career.

Bayern Munich would likely be open to cashing in on Sanches this summer as they're looking to go on an unprecedented spending spree at the end of the season, although the Bavarians will likely have to look for suitors outside of Germany.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The club might also be open to sending Sanches out on loan once again, but this time to one of their domestic rivals in the hopes he can start to find his feet in the Bundesliga.