Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is a doubt for Napoli's' return to Serie A action after the international break, after having to withdraw from the Spain squad with swine flu.

Ruiz was awarded his first call up to the Spanish squad for this week's international fixtures, despite missing his club's league clash with Udinese last weekend through illness.

His condition failed to improve though, leading to the 22 year old pulling out of the squad on Monday evening and being admitted to hospital.

Although Ruiz was discharged from hospital on Thursday, Italian newspaper Il Mattino (via Football Italia) have reported that breathing problems and a fever were caused by a bout of the H1N1 virus.





Il Mattino have issued a warning that there is still a risk his infection could spread throughout the squad, much like a similar case at Borussia Dortmund in 2011 – leaving him doubtful for a speedy reintegration into the squad.

Carlo Tascini, an expert on infectious diseases, told Il Mattino: “The H1N1 virus is a real disease that has been around for over 10 years. It can cause cardiopulmonary complications and affects millions of people every year.”

Ruiz has been treated away from the rest of the team to avoid any risk of contamination, and will now take five days off to recover. At the moment the situation remains under control, with no other player reporting flu-like symptoms.