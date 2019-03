Liverpool prospect Bobby Adekanye is on the verge of joining Lazio on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old arrived from Barcelona in the summer of 2015 with a glowing reputation, but has struggled to break through into Jurgen Klopp's side since.

Now, according to Goal's Neil Jones, after growing disillusioned with life on Merseyside, Adekanye is edging closer to a move away from Anfield, with Lazio the most likely destination for the winger.

The report adds that a deal with the Serie A side is almost complete and that whilst he had another offer on the table, the youngster has chosen Italy as his preferred choice.

Bobby Adekanye's move to Lazio is edging closer. He'll be leaving #LFC on a free this summer, and a deal with the Serie A side is almost complete. He has another option on the table but Italy preferred destination. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 22, 2019

Despite being born in Nigeria, Adekanye is a Dutch youth international and a regular member of the Under-23 squad, having moved to the Netherlands at the age of four.

The former Barcelona academy star spent the 2014/2015 campaign on loan at PSV whilst with the Catalan giants, before finally joining Liverpool ahead of the following season.

After making his league debut for the Reds in November 2015, Adekanye has predominantly featured for Liverpool's Under-23s and Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.



Marco Rosi/GettyImages

A move to Lazio would see him reunite with former Liverpool teammates Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto, whilst recent reports have suggested Spanish full-back Alberto Moreno could also be plying his trade at the Stadio Olimpico next season.