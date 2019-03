Franck Kessie is edging closer to a potential exit from Milan after a bust-up with teammate Lucas Biglia during the derby with Inter last weekend.

The Ivorian was involved in a heated argument with Biglia after the former was substituted mid-way through the second half, with the entire altercation being caught on camera.

Kessie and Biglia have both been fined after their heated argument on the bench during the derby with Inter and it's possible there is more repercussions on the way for Kessie.

In the post-match interviews, Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso condemned the actions of Kessie, with the midfielder's agent supposedly summoned to the training ground to discuss what had happened.

Now, according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, the 'quarrel' between Kessie and the club has yet to be resolved, and that there seems to be a growing tension amongst the board about the 22-year-old's actions.

The report adds that it is because of this that Kessie's fine was allegedly higher than the one given to Biglia, and the Ivory Coast international has a lot to do in the coming months to 'recover the confidence of Rino Gattuso'.



With Kessie's two-year loan deal at San Siro ending at the end of the current campaign, Calcio Mercato add that despite the midfielder's footballing abilities, he could be 'sacrificed for reasons related to both the club's budget and conduct'.

The Ivorian has been a long-term target of Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham side, whilst recent reports have suggested Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have also kept an eye on developments in view of a potential summer move.