Barcelona President Travelling to Netherlands to Negotiate Deal for Ajax Defender Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to travel out to the Netherlands to negotiate a potential deal for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

After an impressive few seasons with Ajax, De Ligt is one of the most sought after defenders in world football, with the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and PSG all said to be interested in snapping him up this summer.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Following on from recent reports that claimed Barcelona have already submitted a €60m offer for the 19-year-old, Spanish radio network Onda Cero is now reporting that Bartomeu is set to travel out to the Netherlands in the coming days.

Bartomeu is in the country to discuss plans for a possible new European Super League, but he'll use the trip as an excuse to meet with representatives from Ajax in order to negotiate a deal for De Ligt.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

The report from Onda Cero goes on to claim that, if a deal is to be agreed, then it would most likely be in the region of €65m to €75m.





Bartomeu has openly discussed the fact that Barcelona are interested in snapping up De Ligt, previously stating that the club will always be looking to sign any player with the same level of quality.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

"His name is on the table," Bartomeu said in an interview with SER Catalunya via Marca. "Where there is such talent away from Barcelona, we're always looking at them.

"It's a topic that will be discussed in our sports planning which begins in March, with [Frenkie] De Jong we felt we had to move quickly because there were many clubs that wanted him."