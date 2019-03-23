Crystal Palace Eyeing €30m Summer Move for River Plate Forward Rafael Santos Borre

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing River Plate's forward Rafael Santos Borre, with the Colombian having a €30m release clause in his contract with the Copa Libertadores champions.

Borre has scored seven goals in 21 appearances for River this season, with the club currently sat fourth in the Argentine Primera Division. He did however play a crucial role in River securing a fourth continental title, scoring in their last 16, quarter final and semi final victories on their way to lifting the trophy following victory over arch-rivals Boca Juniors in the final.

Amilcar Orfali/GettyImages

According to Marca, Crystal Palace have made contact with the Argentinian club in regards to the availability of Borre, with the view to a summer move to Selhurst Park. It is unclear however as to how successful initial discussions over the player have been.

Borre joined River Plate in 2017 from Atletico Madrid following an unsuccessful stint in in the Spanish capital in which he made no senior appearances for Los Rojiblancos.

The 23-year-old also had a rather unspectacular loan spell at Villarreal in which he scored just four times in 30 appearances during the 2016/17 campaign.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Palace manager Roy Hodgson may look towards Borre to solve his striking conundrum, with Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and Jordan Ayew only managing a single goal between them.

Michy Batshuayi has scored two goals in six appearances since joining the Eagles in January, however it is unclear as to whether Hodgson's side would be able to secure the Belgian on a permanent deal upon the expiry of his current loan deal from Chelsea.