Crystal Palace Eyeing €30m Summer Move for River Plate Forward Rafael Santos Borre

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing River Plate's forward Rafael Santos Borre, with the Colombian having a €30m release clause in his contract with the Copa Libertadores champions.

Borre has scored seven goals in 21 appearances for River this season, with the club currently sat fourth in the Argentine Primera Division. He did however play a crucial role in River securing a fourth continental title, scoring in their last 16, quarter final and semi final victories on their way to lifting the trophy following victory over arch-rivals Boca Juniors in the final.

Amilcar Orfali/GettyImages

According to MarcaCrystal Palace have made contact with the Argentinian club in regards to the availability of Borre, with the view to a summer move to Selhurst Park. It is unclear however as to how successful initial discussions over the player have been.

Borre joined River Plate in 2017 from Atletico Madrid following an unsuccessful stint in in the Spanish capital in which he made no senior appearances for Los Rojiblancos.

The 23-year-old also had a rather unspectacular loan spell at Villarreal in which he scored just four times in 30 appearances during the 2016/17 campaign.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Palace manager Roy Hodgson may look towards Borre to solve his striking conundrum, with Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and Jordan Ayew only managing a single goal between them.

Michy Batshuayi has scored two goals in six appearances since joining the Eagles in January, however it is unclear as to whether Hodgson's side would be able to secure the Belgian on a permanent deal upon the expiry of his current loan deal from Chelsea.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message