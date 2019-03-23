Newcastle Linked With LOSC Lille Midfielder Boubakary Soumare After Failed January Bid

Newcastle United have once again been linked with the talented LOSC Lille midfielder Boubakary Sourmare having previously failed with a bid earlier this season.

The 20-year-old has shone for the French side this campaign, making 11 Ligue 1 appearances as they sit second in the table, with his style compared to that of Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Certainly a coveted midfielder, Le10 Sport have reported that Rafael Benitez's side are poised to make another offer to bring Sourmare to St. James' Park this summer, having already been shunned by Lille in January.

It's unclear however how much Newcastle would need to offer in order to sign the French Under-20 international, with Manchester City seeing a £22m bid knocked back last year, per the Daily Star, while a host of other European sides remain interested in the midfielder.

According to Foot Mercato, Premier League side Tottenham sent scouts to watch Soumare while he was on international duty for France's Under-20 side against Argentina, a game that Les Bleus won 1-0, while Serie A giants Juventus were also represented in the stands to keep tabs on the Frenchman.

Other sides monitoring Soumare include Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, La Liga side Valencia and Serie A's AS Roma, which certainly makes the prospect of Newcastle signing the Frenchman a much more difficult one.

Sourmare signed for Lille in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer, after being released by French giants Paris Saint-Germain, meaning that Les Douges are likely to make a sizeable profit on the midfielder should they sell him.