Nicolas Tagliafico Flattered by Arsenal & Barcelona Links But Plays Down Exit Rumours

Ajax defender Nicolás Tagliafico insists that he doesn't want to be drawn into rumours over a possible move away from Amsterdam amid transfer interest from Barcelona and Arsenal.

The Argentina international has established himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in Europe following his move to Ajax last year, joining from Club Atlético Independiente in a deal worth just £3.6m.

Although Tagliafico has only been at Ajax for just over a year, he's already being linked with some of the continent's biggest clubs, but the 26-year-old is adamant he won't be drawn into speculation over his future.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"It’s great that they talk about me, because that means things are going well," Tagliafico told Mundo Deportivo. "But I can only focus on the present.

"I am enjoying life and football. We are privileged as footballers. Our work is something fascinating and something we love to do. I enjoy playing for the national team and my club. I can’t think of what’s coming, that’s disrespectful to my club."

Tagliafico’s agent, Ricardo Schlieper, in a recent interview with Radio Rivadavia: “[Tagliafico] has two years left on his contract and he has no release clause, but Ajax have set a minimum price for the top European clubs.” #AFC pic.twitter.com/PCI0z8xlTc — Cannon Insider (@CannonInsider) February 28, 2019

But it's not just Barcelona and Arsenal who are keeping tabs on Tagliafico ahead of the summer transfer window, as the Argentina international's agent claims Real Madrid have also shortlisted his as Marcelo's long-term successor.

"Real Madrid have Tagliafico's name on their list, because Marcelo is off to Juventus," agent Ricardo Schlieper added. "But no one has called me yet."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Tagliafico could be more easily convinced of a move to La Liga as his first spell in Europe came in Spain's second division with Real Murcia, where he made 28 appearances during the 2012/13 season, while there also won't be as much of a language barrier as opposed to moving to England.