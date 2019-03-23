Ronald Koeman Warns Netherlands Cannot Underestimate 'Rejuvenating' Germany in Euro 2020 Qualifier

Ronald Koeman has insisted that the Netherlands cannot underestimate Germany in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday evening.

The Netherlands come into the match on a high after they comfortably dispatched Belarus 4-0 in their first match since qualifying for the Nations League finals back in November.

As for Germany, their poor form continued as they stuttered to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Serbia on Wednesday.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Sunday's clash, Koeman said, per AS: "If you don't lose for a long time, there will be a moment you do lose, even though we would like to stay in our winning ways.

"If you compare the two squads, it's more clear on our side. Our players look more confident, sometimes a bit too arrogant against Belarus. But we do realise that we have to be at our best because Germany has really good players that can make our lives miserable."

Koeman then drew comparisons between the two countries and claimed he sees some similarities with his own situation when he took charge of the Netherlands last year.

"Of course, there's some parallels. They're rejuvenating, they've tried different formations like I did. I too started with five defenders, but we switched to a different system, which we will keep for now.

"We've tried to develop young players, that's what's Germany is doing now as well.

"Maybe it's easier to just start with new players than having to say goodbye to older players - that's what's happened in Germany.

"Muller, Boateng and Hummels still play at the highest level. But that's their problem."