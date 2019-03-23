Ronald Koeman Warns Netherlands Cannot Underestimate 'Rejuvenating' Germany in Euro 2020 Qualifier

By 90Min
March 23, 2019

Ronald Koeman has insisted that the Netherlands cannot underestimate Germany in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday evening.

The Netherlands come into the match on a high after they comfortably dispatched Belarus 4-0 in their first match since qualifying for the Nations League finals back in November. 

As for Germany, their poor form continued as they stuttered to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Serbia on Wednesday.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Sunday's clash, Koeman said, per AS: "If you don't lose for a long time, there will be a moment you do lose, even though we would like to stay in our winning ways.

"If you compare the two squads, it's more clear on our side. Our players look more confident, sometimes a bit too arrogant against Belarus. But we do realise that we have to be at our best because Germany has really good players that can make our lives miserable."

Koeman then drew comparisons between the two countries and claimed he sees some similarities with his own situation when he took charge of the Netherlands last year.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"Of course, there's some parallels. They're rejuvenating, they've tried different formations like I did. I too started with five defenders, but we switched to a different system, which we will keep for now.

"We've tried to develop young players, that's what's Germany is doing now as well.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

"Maybe it's easier to just start with new players than having to say goodbye to older players - that's what's happened in Germany.

"MullerBoateng and Hummels still play at the highest level. But that's their problem."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message