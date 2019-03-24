Heurelho Gomes Hails Watford Shot Stopper Ben Foster as the 'Best English Goalkeeper'

Watford veteran Heurelho Gomes has revealed his admiration for goalkeeper Ben Foster, labeling him the best goalkeeper England has right now.

Gomes has had to play second-fiddle to Foster this season, with the Englishman keeping seven clean sheets in the Premier League and helping Watford to eighth place in the table.

It's Foster's second spell at the Hornets and Gomes has revealed how impressed he's been with his team-mate.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking to Watford's official website, the Brazilian said: “At the moment, Ben is the best English goalkeeper playing now. I told him this, and he said 'no', but he deserves it.”





On having to take his seat on the bench, Gomes added: “When you lose your place for someone that is below [your level] in performance [that's difficult], but Ben is up there, and I cannot complain, because I lost my place for a very, very good goalkeeper.”

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Foster retired from international duty in 2011, but made a comeback to be included in the squad for the 2014 World Cup.

He has eight caps for the Three Lions and Gareth Southgate isn't short of options in goal, however Gomes feels the 35-year-old should be given another opportunity based on his Premier League form, adding: “I like the others a lot, but Ben deserves it, and maybe now he has a chance.”